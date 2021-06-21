Cape Town: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to premiere on TV next month and makers are not leaving a chance to tease fans with exciting promos. In a new promo shared by Colors TV, Nikki Tamboli is seen crying and screaming while she performs stunts with creepy crawlers. The clip starts with host Rohit Shetty mocking Nikki as ‘cheekhi Tamboli’. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: THESE Are The Top 3 Finalists, But Who Will Be The Winner?

In the promo, Nikki can be seen performing stunts with spiders, lizards, and butterflies. Rohit Reddy can be heard saying, "Ye Nikki Tamboli, cheekhi Tamboli hai. Ye hai darr aur dare ka battleground. Welcome to Cape Town."

Sharing the promo, Colors wrote, "Cape Town mein shuru hone wala hai 'Darr' aur 'Dare' ka ultimate battleground. Dekhiye @nikki_tamboli ko apne darr ka saamna karte huye Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 mein, coming soon on #Colors #KKK11 (sic)."

On Monday, host Rohit Shetty announced the wrap-up of the Cape Town schedule shoot for the stunt-based reality show. Praising all the contestants, Rohit wrote, “A 42-day long crazy & action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special. At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds. I feel truly blessed and thank God and the Universe that we got through the season without any hurdles. I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! Signing off from Cape Town, back to Mumbai. Khatron ke khiladi Season 11… Coming soon! (sic)”

As per the reports, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya and Vaun Sood are the top 3 finalists of the show. The report also mentions that Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Divyanka Tripathi were the participants in the semi-finale where Divyanka and Arjun got eliminated.

The show features Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul as participants and Rohit Shetty as host.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will most likely replace Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane 3 on Colors TV. It will premiere in July during a weekend slot.