The action-adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to make a comeback on TV soon. The makers have now teased fans with yet another promo featuring actor Arjun Bijlani where he can be seen literally gettting the 'shock' of his life. In the new promo, Bijlani can be seen crying as he is scared of the electricity coming out of the wires as he performs the task.

The promo opens with Arjun Bijlani performing a task over an electric tower as host Rohit Shetty makes fun of him as he touches the wrong wire and starts screaming. Rohit Shetty can be heard saying, "Bijli ke jhatkon ne dila di inko yaad nani. ye hai apne Arjun Bijlani (The electric shock has troubled him a lot, this is our Arjun Bijlani)."

The actor then starts singing Sridevi's favourite song 'Hawa Hawaai' and gave a twist with his own version. He sang, "Bijli girani mai hu aayi, kehte hain mujhko Bijlani Bijlani (I am here to send thunders all over, my name is Bijlani)." Rohit concludes the promo by saying, "This is fear, and the battleground of fear – Welcome to Cape Town."

Arjun is joined by co-contestants Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood.

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, five contestants have been eliminated from the show including Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Mehekk Chahal, Anushka Sen, and Sourabh Raaj Jain.