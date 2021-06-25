Mumbai: A new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 has been released. In this promo, the show’s host Rohit Shetty introduces viewers to Shweta Tiwari. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Did Rakhi Sawant Just Reveal The Winner's Name? Watch Video

The promo combines several clips from Shweta Tiwari’s stunts in the show and presents how she repeatedly said that she cannot do it. “Sir nahi kar sakti,” Shweta can be heard saying. Rohit Shetty introduces Shweta, not as an actor but as a contestant of Khatro Ke Khiladi 11 and says, “Kabhi darr ki maari, toh kabhi himmat haari, aapki apni Shweta Tiwari.” Also Read - Nikki Tamboli's New Music Video Shanti Out: Peppy Track Will Jazz Up Your Playlist | Watch

Colors TV shared the clip and wrote, “Reel life mein jo hai Daring, uske real life mein ab lagega Darr ka tadka. Dekhiye @shweta.tiwari ka ek alag andaaz, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 mein.” Also Read - Shweta Tiwari in Rs 2998 Crop Top And Palazzo Pants is Making Summer Fashion Magical

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari and other contestants of the show have already come back to India as the shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi has been completed in South Africa’s Cape Town. However, the date for the show’s premiere has not been announced yet. On June 21, the show’s host Rohit Shetty took to social media announcing the same and shared a picture of himself posing on the sets of the show. He talked about the adventure they all had while shooting for the show and also praised the contestants for their exemplary courage and work despite the coronavirus scare. “I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! (sic),” he wrote.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 had Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal as contestants.