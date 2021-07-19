Mumbai: Remember the Bigg Boss 13 episode when Vishal Aditya Singh was attacked with a frying pan by her ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli? Well, the ugly fight made headlines and Madhurima was even suspended from the show. On Sunday, the same scene was recreated in the Khatron Ke Khiladi episode.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Netizens Are Impressed With Divyanka Tripathi's Stunt With Crocodile, Call Her 'Dhaakad Bahurani'

Vishal Aditya Singh, who is currently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 experienced the same on the show. During the episode, Rohit Shetty asked Maheck Chahal to hit Vishal Aditya Singh with the frying pan the same way Madhurima did. This disappointed fans. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Premiere Episode Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Wins The First Stunt But Rahul Vaidya Fails

Several fans took to Twitter slamming the recreation of the incident and mentioned that it was ‘pathetic and disgusting.’ While some of the fans mentioned that it wasn’t funny but insulting, others claimed that even Vishal wasn’t enjoying it and that it was visible on his face. “Is it kkk or bigg boss? Matlab bigg boss mein salman khan ne yeh kiya. It wasn’t necessary to show that pan fight. #VishalAdityaSingh is taking it lightly that doesn’t mean it is not bothering him. Bringing the same topic again and again is not cool,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani To Enter Salman Khan Hosted Show? He Says 'I Am Giving a Thought'

Is this a bloody joke to you @ColorsTV.People still mock and have a got at him for that incident.And,you are again recreating that scenario wih him.Sharm hai ki nahi tmhe.😡#VishalAdityaSingh you don’t deserve this shit things bro.Because you r such a absolute gem.😊#KKK11 https://t.co/k4wKOkpFle — 😊AjayShehnaazian😊 (@katttarhunmain) July 19, 2021

Idk much about #VishalAdityaSingh, but i guess the pan clip wasn’t a pleasant memory from his expressions! They could’ve avoided it easily but….

Well kudos the way he performed! Strong Contender for sure!🔥#KKK11 — Niyati (@niyatiiii_45) July 18, 2021

In the name of fun, this is actually a pure case of mental and emotional harassment of Vishal Aditya Singh by the @ColorsTV channel. We’ve all seen in BB13 how badly the event affected him and traumatized him. Poor of @ColorsTV to do this. — JJ (@ImTheDude11) July 18, 2021

Its not funny. We don’t want such kind of entertainment.

Better hoga agar Colors move on karle aur Vishal ko bhi karne de. — Sᴡᴀɢ💫 (@SidNaazXoxo) July 18, 2021

Its really heartbreaking !💔

He is not a joker .

Please spare him for God sake 🙏

I really feel bad for Vishal. He is such an honest n kind hearted guy. He don’t deserve this.

Please 🙏#KKK11#VishalAdityaSingh https://t.co/HfjszxvhTX — Moumita ✨ (@realmoumita) July 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Vishal really impressed everyone with his performance on the first weekend. Apart from this, Nikki Tamboli has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi after she aborted two tasks.