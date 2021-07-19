Mumbai: Remember the Bigg Boss 13 episode when Vishal Aditya Singh was attacked with a frying pan by her ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli? Well, the ugly fight made headlines and Madhurima was even suspended from the show. On Sunday, the same scene was recreated in the Khatron Ke Khiladi episode.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Netizens Are Impressed With Divyanka Tripathi's Stunt With Crocodile, Call Her 'Dhaakad Bahurani'
Vishal Aditya Singh, who is currently seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 experienced the same on the show. During the episode, Rohit Shetty asked Maheck Chahal to hit Vishal Aditya Singh with the frying pan the same way Madhurima did. This disappointed fans.
Several fans took to Twitter slamming the recreation of the incident and mentioned that it was 'pathetic and disgusting.' While some of the fans mentioned that it wasn't funny but insulting, others claimed that even Vishal wasn't enjoying it and that it was visible on his face. "Is it kkk or bigg boss? Matlab bigg boss mein salman khan ne yeh kiya. It wasn't necessary to show that pan fight. #VishalAdityaSingh is taking it lightly that doesn't mean it is not bothering him. Bringing the same topic again and again is not cool," one of the fans wrote.
Meanwhile, Vishal really impressed everyone with his performance on the first weekend. Apart from this, Nikki Tamboli has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi after she aborted two tasks.