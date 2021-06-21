Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting complete: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 host Rohit Shetty announced the wrap-up of the Cape Town schedule in a long post on Instagram this morning. The popular director and stunt artiste shared a picture of himself posing on the sets of the show with a note that mentioned the adventure and the craziness the entire team had in Cape Town this time. The show saw many TV stars participating this season including Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, and Mahek Chahal among others. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Varun Sood Suffers Injury On Set, Recovered Now

In his post on Instagram, Rohit praised the contestants and the entire team for showing exemplary courage in pulling off a successful season of Khatron Ke Khiladi despite the coronavirus scare around. He added that the shooting got over without any hurdle and he's thankful for that. A part of his caption on the post read, "I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! (sic)"

Meanwhile, several reports have emerged online about the grand finale of KKK 11. It is being reported that Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Divyanka Tripathi have reached the top five and now, the grand finale will take place in Mumbai.

Who do you think would be winning this season of the adventure reality show?