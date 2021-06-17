Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants and actors Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh are having a great time in Cape Town while shooting the reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty. Shweta, on Thursday, took to her social media account to share an amazing dance video of her and Vishal grooving to Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez’s new song Paani Paani. Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh recreates hook steps and then laugh out loud. The fun video was shot at Cape Town’s park where the KKK11 shooting is taking place. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Anushka Sen Tests COVID-19 Positive? Here's What We Know

Shweta Tiwari posted a video of herself and Vishal Aditya Singh dancing on social media. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star said that it’s their ‘happy dance’ and also asked her fans to guess the reason behind their happiness. The goofy video was captioned as: “Yes! Yes! This is Our Happy Dance Sawaal ye Hai Ki “why are we happy?” Any Guesse (sic).” The video has gone viral with 488,679 views and 73,137 likes. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Eliminations: Aastha Gill Along With 4 Other Contestants Evicted From The Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Shares Poster of Her New Music Video 'Number Likh' With Tony Kakkar , Deets Inside

Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh were former co-stars and were reunited on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The two have worked together earlier in And TV’s Begusarai. While Shweta played Bindiya, Vishal played the role of Lakhan Thakur in the show.

Shweta mentioned in her post that there is a reason to be happy. Is she hinting at not getting eliminated in the show? As per the latest report, five contestants have been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As per singer Aastha Gill’s latest Instagram post, she has been eliminated from the show now. Apart from her, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Mehekk Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain have also been eliminated.

The show is now left with only seven contestants including Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul and Varun Sood. While the release date of Khatron Ke Khiladi has not been announced yet.