Mumbai: Television actor Shweta Tiwari has finally broken silence on the shocking elimination of Sourabh Raaj Jain from the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Talking to a paparazzo, Shweta expressed displeasure with mytho-king's elimination and added 'jo ho gya, so ho gya'. Shweta also mentioned that Arjun Bijlani could have nominated somebody else for the stunt.

"Main bas yhi kehna chahati hu ke Sourabh bahut deserving contestant tha, use iss tarah bahar nahi jaana chahiye tha. Lekin aab…show ka format aisa hai. Uske ek ko nminate karna tha, usne ek ko nominate kiya. Aur bhi log the jisko nominate kar sakte the. But aab jo ho gya so ho gya, aab toh hum aa bhi gaye wapis. It's all over. So of course (I just want to say that Sourabh was a deserving contestant and that he should not have been eliminated like this. But the show's format is like this. He (Arjun Bijlani) had to niminate somebody. He could have nominated somebody else as well. But it's done now. We are back to India. It's all over)," Shweta Tiwari said.

Moreover, Shweta was asked if she thinks that Arjun Bijlai is being favoured in the show, she said, "Aise kisi ek particular contestant ko favour nahi krre hai but mujhe uss particular act mein aisa laga tha mujhe, particular uss act mein ke Vishal ne zyada better kiya tha. (Nobody is favouring a particular contestant. But I feel, particularly in that act, Vishal did better).

Sourabh Raaj Jain got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after Arjun Bijlani, who had won the K-medal, used its power to give his task to Sourabh. Earlier, even Sourabh’s wife took to social media expressing disappointment and wrote, “Question to all.. putting up Sourabh Raaj Jain in the direct elimination round when he completed all the stunts, never got Fear Fanda, never aborted a stunt..is this correct? Is this justice?”.

With Sourabh Raaj Jain’s elimination, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahekk Chahal, Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh are left in the show.