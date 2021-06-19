Cape Town: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant and TV actor Shweta Tiwari hinted at what ‘freedom looks like’ amid her ongoing controversy with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. The actor is currently in Cape Town for the shoot of the stunt-based show. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a video of herself happily running in the hotel lobby on the popular song ‘Aaj Mein Upar’. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Varun Sood Suffers Injury On Set, Recovered Now

She can be seen clad in a satin green dress teamed up with denim black shorts. She captioned the post, "This is how freedom looks like. (sic)"

Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari dropped a comment on her mother's 'Freedom' post. She wrote, "You better not mean freedom from me cuz that's shady."

In the follow-up comment, she wrote, “Super sus.”

Meri Dad Ki Dulhan actor keeps sharing posts from Cape Town along with co-contestants. Shweta has lost oodles of weight and keeps sharing her stunning looks from the reality show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 features Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, and Arjun Bijlani as contestants and Rohit Shetty as host. Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, five contestants have been eliminated from the show including Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Mehekk Chahal, Anushka Sen, and Sourabh Raaj Jain. Only seven contestants including Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, and Varun Sood.

On the work front, she was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.