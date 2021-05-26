Cape Town: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant and TV actor Shweta Tiwari is wiping her fans’ mid-week blues with her yet another set of ravishing pictures from the sets of the action-reality show. There is no doubt in saying that she is slaying Instagram with her elegance and charm. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a light pink sports bra with stripes teamed up with matching track pants and a pair of neon sports shoes. Flaunting her perfectly toned abs and contagious smile in the viral photos, she turns up the heat for sure! Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Contestants Are Living in Bio Bubble And There's 'no Rivalry'

She has been dolled up for one of the episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a Rashmi Chhabra couture Just Billi and has been styled by Saachi Vijaywargia. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Gives a Savage Reply to CarryMinati For Roasting Bigg Boss 14 Contestants: 'Kuch Logon Ka Naam Auron Ko Badnaam Karne Se Hota Hai'

Check Out The Photos Here:



Shweta also shared a picture with co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh and captioned it, “Tiwari and Bihari”.

Earlier, she opted for a gorgeous white-red floral saree. She teamed up her look with a pair of earrings and subtle makeup.

Ever since, Shweta has lost oodles of weight, she keeps sharing photos flaunting her sartorial choices. A few days back, she shared her stunning pictures in a red striped crop top and denim.

Shweta is currently in Cape Town and is busy shooting for the action-reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has shed oodles of weight and keeps sharing her hot pictures on social media leaving fans gasping for breath. The new season comprises TV stars such as Shweta, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, among others. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.