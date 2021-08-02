Mumbai: Colors TV’s most popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been presenting the audience with talented celebrity contestants who face their worst fears and perform a series of death-defying stunts under the supervision of a host Rohit Shetty to win the coveted title. Last week, the second contestant who got evicted is actor Sourabh Jain who was seen in Mahabharat as Lord Krishna. While losing is a part and parcel of every competition, some fans of Sourabh Jain have a hard time saying goodbye to their favorite contestants on the show.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Leaves All Stunned With Her Stunt, Fans Say 'Sherni Ne Kamaal Krdiya'

The Sunday elimination episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is facing the heat of netizens as netizens are not happy with Sourabh Jain's exit. They call the elimination 'unfair'. Not only the viewers, but fellow contestants Abhinav Shukla and Shweta Tiwari felt it was unfair to take Sourabh's name. One of the fans wrote, "Unfortunately but wrong move by #ArjunBijlani bcuz #SourabhRaajJain deserve more than some other contestants. He has done his all task but unfortunately!! Sad for Sourabh," another fan wrote, "Very well said #AbhinavShuka! It was highly unfair to select #SourabhRaajJain for the elimination stunt. Not expected from #ArjunBijlani." A third user tweeted, "#AbhinavShukla and #ShwetaTiwari all the respect to u guys for calling this unfair. #SourabhRaajJain u played extremely well and yes giving u a stunt that is difficult for tall people is a straight strategy. But u won today."

Take a look at netizens’ reaction:

You gotta feel bad for Sourabh Jain, this is one of the most unfortunate elimination ever, a strong player like Sourabh Jain deserves to be there but due to K medal twist he got eliminated 😣@saurabhraajjain#SourabhRaajJain #KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11 pic.twitter.com/PIcLh8hJqQ — Biswajit Bhowmick (@biswajitshubu) August 2, 2021

Like what the hell 😳😳 Sourabh didn’t deserve that yaar

#SourabhJain was really playing amazing and I wish he would’ve stayed longer! Not having any pblm with Arjun using K medal… Arjun was right from his side as he was just using the power he earned last week by performing good in the stunts! What I did not found right with Arjun — A♡ (@ButterflyxLuv) August 1, 2021



Sourabh Jain’s wife is also miffed with the actor’s sudden eviction. She put a poll on social media, “Question to all.. putting up Sourabh Raaj Jain in the direct elimination round when he completed all the stunts, never got Fear Fanda, never aborted a stunt..is this correct? Is this justice?”.

The contestants left in the reality show are Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahekk Chahal, Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh.

