Cape Town: The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 has been wrapped up and while several television celebrities participated in the show, now we probably have the names of the top three contestants.

Needless to say that all Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants worked hard and did all stunts in the best way possible. However, elimination is a rule. While it was earlier reported that Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Mehekk Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain were eliminated, now as per a report in TellyChakkar, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya and Vaun Sood are the finalists of the show. The report mentions that Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Divyanka Tripathi were the participants in the semi-finale where Divyanka and Arjun got eliminated.

Meanwhile, the shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has now been completed. The show's host Rohit Shetty took to social media and announced the same on Monday morning. Rohit shared a picture of himself sharing posing on the sets of the show. He talked about the adventure they all had while shooting for the show and praised the contestants for their exemplary courage and work despite the coronavirus scare. "I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! (sic)," he wrote.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 had Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal as contestants. The show was hosted by Rohit Shetty.

While Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood will be the top three contestants, it will be interesting to see who wins the show.