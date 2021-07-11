Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul have dismissed dating rumours. They have rather called each other their ‘great’ friend. This comes amid the speculations that the duo is dating. Remember, they also shared several pictures, in which they could be seen posing together during their Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot in Cape Town last month.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding Date Revealed: Intimate Affair With Only Family Members And Friends | Details Out

“Let me clear it, Sana is a great friend and I would like to tell the world, ‘duniya walon jalo mat, ek ladka aur ek ladki dost ho sakte hain (people, don’t be jealous, a girl and a boy can be good friends too)’. It does not necessarily have to be a romantic relationship always. Besides, I also posted pictures with Niki Tamboli, but no one linked me with her,” Vishal told a leading daily. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Remembers Her Late Brother Jatin On His Second Death Anniversary: 'Can't Accept You Are Gone'

Sana Makbul also addressed these rumours and called them false. She also added that they are just ‘good friends’ and that she is focused on her career. “Vishal is a man, not a boy. That’s what I like about him. He is very kind, generous, thoughtful and looks after his friends really well. I got to know him on the show. He is a very supportive friend and helped me do those stunts. But, I would like to clarify, we are just friends and single. There is nothing more to this friendship…We are good friends and focused on our careers. I like him and he is a great friend,” Sana said. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Opens Up on Working With Milind Gaba, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss 15 and More

During their Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot in Cape Town, Sana and Vishal shared several romantic pictures which raised speculations among fans that they might be dating.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi will air on Colors TV from July 17 with Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidy, Aastha Gill as contestants. The show is being hosted by Rohit Shetty.