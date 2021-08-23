Mumbai: The recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi has left Vishal Aditya Singh’s fans disheartened. The much-deserving and talented contestant has been eliminated, leaving everyone shocked.Also Read - TRP Top 5 List: Anupamaa Maintains Top Spot With 4M Views, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Makes Its Entry | Full List

In Sunday's episode, Rohit Shetty changed the pairing and therefore Abhinav Shukla was paired with Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari with Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul with Anushka Sen and Vishal with Nikki. The episode saw double elimination with Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli's exit from the show.

However, what disappointed fans was Nikki Tamboli's performance. When Vishal and Nikki performed an aerial stunt, Nikki refused to move even an inch. Even though Vishal and other contestants kept on motivating and requesting her, Nikki remained adamant and didn't perform the task till the time was over. As a result, Nikki and Vishal got the fear funda.

Following Vishal and Nikki’s elimination, several fans took to social media expressing anger for Nikki and sympathy with Vishal. Fans mentioned that Vishal was one of the most deserving contestants was didn’t deserve to eliminate like this. Blaming Nikki, netizens were ‘relieved’ that she has been eliminated. “I feel really sad for @vishalsingh713 he is a deserving contestant. Nikki is the most undeserving contestant in the show. Rohit Shetty sir sahi hai. Badtameezi is Nikki’s bad attitude. She doesn’t want to do anything and even after that also just giving attitude. #KKK1,” one of the fans wrote.

Check Out Fans Reaction Here:

I feel really sad for @vishalsingh713 he is a deserving contestant. Nikki is the most undeserving contestant in the show. Rohit Shetty sir sahi hai. Badtameezi is Nikki’s bad attitude. She doesn’t want to do anything and even after that also just giving attitude. #KKK11 — Akush ❤️💃 (@akushfer) August 23, 2021

i so wanted nikki to get kicked out and i am so happy to see her gone but vishal obviously didn’t deserve to go😔 #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11 — dheeshra deserve so much better! (@preerannforever) August 22, 2021

#NikkiTamboli does not listen to anyone. She is not respecting the show and others. This attitude is not right. She does not care for anyone n anything. This show is not for her. #KKK11 — Ravs (@nainib123) August 22, 2021

Felt terrible seeing #VishalAdityaSingh getting eliminated from the show! 🙆Again a deserving player suffers due to someone else! 💁‍♀️ Good to know that all three of them are coming back! 🙌 #KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11 — Shailja Kulshreshtha (@shailja_kulsh8) August 22, 2021

Finally #NikkiTamboli gyi🤣

But I feel very bad for #VishalSingh. Nikki aur Anushka ko saath m task dena chahiye tha..dono saath m gye hote🤣#KhatronKeKhiladi11 — Sai (@Jhanglibillli) August 22, 2021

