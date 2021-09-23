Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 emerged as one of the most entertaining and power-packed seasons of the shows. While several celebrities including Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya and others participated in the stunt-based reality show, the finale episode was recently shot in Mumbai. It has already been reported that Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of Rohit Shetty’s show. However, after the grand finale episode, the team had a gala time as they came together for a house party.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Former Winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan And Shweta Tiwari To Enter Show As Tribe Leaders?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood and others gathered for a house party on Wednesday night. Varun Sood's girlfriend Divya Agarwal, who recently won Bigg Boss OTT, also attended the party. Pictures and videos from the mega bash are already going viral on social media. In one of the videos, contestants can be seen dancing on 'Sorry Darling' for one last time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner is Arjun Bijlani, Confirms Mouni Roy- See Trophy's Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani FC (@arjunbijlanifc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani FC (@arjunbijlanifc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani FC (@arjunbijlanifc)

While Arjun Bijlani shared a series of videos on his Instagram stories, Anushka Sen also dropped pictures from the afterparty in which she can be seen posing with Arjun and his wife Neha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

The grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is set to premiere on September 25 and September 26 on Colors at 9:30 pm. However, the channel hasn’t announced the winner yet.