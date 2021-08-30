Mumbai: With each passing week, competition in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is getting tougher. Contestants are trying their best to stay away from the ‘Fear Fanda’. Anushka Sen was eliminated from the show on Sunday. Following this, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood are left in the show. However, do you know who will be the top three finalists of the show?Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh's Elimination Breaks Hearts, Fans Blame 'Undeserving' Nikki Tamboli

However, it was earlier reported Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Divyanka Tripathi were the participants in the semi-finale.

The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was wrapped up on June 21 this year. Back then, Rohit Shetty had shared a picture of himself posing on the sets of the show and had talked about the adventure they all had while shooting for the show. Rohit Shetty had also praised the contestants for their exemplary courage and work despite the coronavirus scare.

Who do you think will be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?