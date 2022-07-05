Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 eviction: Model and social media influencer Erika Packard is the first contestant to have got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was put in an elimination stunt with Aneri Vajani and Jannat Zubair that she failed to perform. Erika released an official statement after bidding goodbye to the show and maintained that it was her debut TV experience and she learned a lot.Also Read - Anupamaa’s Aneri Vajani Aka Mukku Reveals She is Dating Someone And He is Not Harsh Rajput

Erika created close bonds with people during her stint on the adventure reality show and that's what she said she would miss the most. The model said, "It makes me very sad to get evicted and end this incredible adventure so soon. I had a great experience doing the show. It was my first time in the world of television, it was my first time doing everything, including doing stunts and travelling with such a big crew and competing with my fellow contestants."

Erika Packad speaks for the first time after getting eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

She added that she never thought she would grow so close to people on the sets and would make new friends there. "I thought it would be a bit difficult considering I am not from the industry but surprisingly we got along from the first day. Everyone was polite, nice and encouraging as they knew am new. I am going to stay in touch with all my friends, especially my girlfriends I made on the show," she added.

Erika, Jannat and Aneri had to unlock themselves during an elimination stunt that resulted in Erika’s eviction from the show. While Aneri and Jannat were able to unlock themselves timely, Erika couldn’t. Talking about her performance on the show, she said, “I would say I gave my best; I panicked a bit during the elimination stunt and hence couldn’t place the keys. It was just about who did a better job during the stunt.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. It is hosted by Rohit Shetty and airs on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. The other contestants on the show this season are Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Pratik Sehajpal, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Mr Faisu among others. Watch this space for all the latest updates on KKK 12!