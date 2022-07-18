Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot gets over and the contestants are back from Cape Town. It took 50 days to complete the shoot. Celebrities who participated in the show were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They even got a warm welcome from their loved ones. In one of the spotted videos, Rubina Dilaik was spotted coming out of the airport. She was welcomed by her husband Abhinav Shukla. As soon as Shukla saw Dilaik coming out of the airport, he jumped off the airport railing and hugged her tightly. While posing for the paps, Abhinav raised her hand and said, “Yeh jeet ke aayi hai… sabke dil”.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Elimination: Aneri Vajani Bids Adieu to Daring Reality Show, Says 'Overwhelmed With Love' - See Post!

Watch the viral video of Rubina Dilaik here:

Ever since Rubina Dilaik was announced to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, her fans have declared her the winner already. However not on fans, but even Rohit Shetty hailed Rubina for being the strobes contestant in the show and said that he has all the chances to win the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi-Aneri Vajani Break Down During Electric Shock Stunt Sequence

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla had come out in strong support for Rubina and had claimed that people often target the strongest contender in the show and that is exactly what is happening with his wife Rubina. Well, what do you think, is Rubina the winner of KKK 12?