Actor and comedian Balraj Syal got married to singer Deepti Tuli in Jalandhar recently. The actor, who was seen as a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, tied the knot on August 7 in the presence of the family members and a few close friends from Jalandhar. In an interview with Times of India, the comedian talked about marrying the love of his life and how they decided to go for a hush-hush wedding.

Balraj said that he met Deepti last year at a concert where she was performing and he was given the hosting duties. The actor said that he kept texting the singer after that but she didn't pay attention until his trip to Turkey-Greece when the two starting having an active conversation and then one thing led to another.

Balraj revealed that his place in Jalandhar is situated at a 15 minutes distance from where Deepti lives and yet it took them a year to cover that distance and become one.

The actor also participated in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill was to choose a perfect groom for herself. Balraj said once he came out of the show, he asked Deepti for marriage. “After coming out, I spoke to her again about marriage and she agreed. The families met just a few days before the lockdown in March and our horoscopes, too, matched. The interesting part is, she lives 15 minutes away from my home in Jalandhar. Woh faasla cover karne mein itna time lag gaya.”

The families of Balraj and Deepti wanted to get them married at the earliest and therefore when the lockdown was announced they decided to go for a court-wedding only to realise that the families wanted a traditional wedding. “I considered a registered marriage, but agni ke saamne phere lena zaroori tha. Finally, our parents asked us to come home once the flights resumed and our wedding date was fixed. The shaadi happened with all the rituals.”

When asked why did he keep the wedding secret from his fans and why he didn’t invite his industry friends over, Balraj said that he wanted to ensure everyone’s safety amid COVID-19. He has now planned to throw a reception for everyone once things go back to being normal.

We wish our best to the newlyweds!