Mumbai: India’s Got Talent is coming back and people across the country are eagerly waiting for it. It was earlier revealed that the show will be judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah. It has now been announced that Bollywood’s veteran actress and the life of this reality show, Kirron Kher will be returning as the judge on talent show as well. This is for the first time that Kirron will be seen on the screen post her cancer treatment. For the unversed, Veteran actor and MP, Kirron Kher was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer called multiple myeloma last year.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Walk Hand-In-Hand As They Make First Public Appearance Amid Porn Case Controversy

Kirron Kher who has been associated with India’s Got Talent since its inception also shared excitement for the upcoming season of the show and said, “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart! This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better.” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Deletes Instagram And Twitter After Pornography Case Controversy

The actor also added that she looks forward to working with Shilpa and Badshah. “It’s always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year,” Kirron Kher said.

Meanwhile, India’s Got Talent will air on Sony TV this time. The auditions for the show are already underway and will be closing soon.