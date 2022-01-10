Mumbai: As the coronavirus has gripped the nation, several celebrities and star kids have also contracted the virus. Recently, television actor Kishwer Merchant took to Instagram wished ‘dating anniversary’ to her husband Suyyash. However, she also revealed that their 4-month-old son has been tested positive for coronavirus. Kishwer mentioned that it started with her son Nirvair’s nanny and their househelp. “5 days back Nirvair’s nanny got covid, and what followed was a disaster !! Our househelp Sangeeta got it, she is in quarantine..Sid suuyash’s partner who is staying with us got infected..And then the worse happened nirvair caught the virus too!!” Kishwer wrote.Also Read - Kishwer Merchant-Suyassh Rai Blessed With Baby Boy, Couple Shares First Picture Of Newborn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt)

Also Read - Kishwer Merchant Baby Shower Photos: From Mehndi Design, Decoration to Mom-To-Be’s Outfit

The Bigg Boss 9 fame further appreciated her husband Suyyash for being a constant support to her throughout. “So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and of course to even help with nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky!! @suyyashrai has been the best partner one could ever get, thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease. He helped with everything, making breakfast for Sangeeta and Sid to massaging my back, wiping my tears, staying up with me, letting me rest while he would take care of bunny, entertain him when he would get cranky, put him to sleep and at the same time wash utensils and taking care of batuk and pablo,” Kishwer further wrote. Also Read - Kishwer Merchant Opens Up On Facing Casting Couch: Was Asked To Sleep With a Very Big Hero

This is not the first case of a celebrity toddler getting infected with the coronavirus. Earlier today, television actor Addite Malik revealed that her 9-month-old baby with Mohit Malik was diagnosed with COVID-19 too. Earlier this month, Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee revealed how their 11-month-old son Sufi was also rushed to the hospital after getting tested for coronavirus. The child was also admitted into ICU and had to undergo several tests.