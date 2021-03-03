Tellu couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are all set to welcome their first baby in August this year. The couple took to Instagram to share a lovely picture as they announced their first pregnancy. In an interview later, Kishwer and Suyyash opened up on how they are preparing themselves as parents and how the news was a true surprise. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Shares a Stunning Bikini Picture, Fans Call Her a 'Jalpari'

Talking to Pinkvilla, Kishwer mentioned that she was totally taken aback when she tested herself for pregnancy and found it to be positive. The actor is taking this fantastic news to educate other women on how they don't need to fall for the gender stereotypes and trust their bodies. Kishwer said that she's 40 and she has conceived naturally which means that all the societal standards that force women to have an early pregnancy make no sense.

"I have conceived naturally at 40 and I don't think that age is a major problem in today's era in terms of conceiving. Nobody can say that in my case I mean, as I said I conceived naturally at 40 and I think it's fantastic. I believe 40 is the new 30. There's nothing to worry about is what I really want to tell women. You can get married at 35, 36 or whenever like I did and have your babies too whenever you feel like," she said.

The couple is extremely excited to have a little one joining them soon. While Kishwer wants a girl, Suyyash is wishing for a boy so that he can play cricket with him. However, their priority is to have a healthy and happy child in the world and they are trying their best for the same. “Well we want a healthy baby but if I have to make a choice then I am slightly vouching for a boy. Also because I really will get him to play cricket and do those things that I missed out on as a child, laughs Suyyash. And Kishwer wants a girl. But moreover, I just want my child to be happy, healthy, and grow up in a nice and joyous environment,” he said.

Kishwer and Suyyash married after participating in season nine of Bigg Boss. The couple had a quirky wedding after which they appeared in many shows together. The news of the baby is definitely going to put a wide smile on the faces of their fans. We wish them the best!