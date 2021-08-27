Mumbai: Tv couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyassh Rai are blessed with a baby boy. Announcing the good news on Instagram, the couple shared the very first picture of their newborn baby and it will make you go ‘aww’. In the picture perfect moment, the couple can be seen showering all their love for their little baby boy. Kishwer wrote, “27.08.21 ❤️ welcome BABY RAI!!! It’s a boy👦🏼 #sukishkababy (sic).”Also Read - Kishwer Merchant Baby Shower Photos: From Mehndi Design, Decoration to Mom-To-Be’s Outfit

Apart from Kishwer and Suyyash, Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja Khurana have been blessed with a baby girl. Sharing the good news on Instagram, he shared an adorable post that read, “Aakriti & Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A Khurana.” The baby was born on August 27. The couple has named their daughter Arzoie A Khurana. Also Read - Kishwer Merchant Opens Up On Facing Casting Couch: Was Asked To Sleep With a Very Big Hero

Kishwer announced her pregnancy in March this year. Sharing a picture together with husband Suyyash, she wrote: ” You can now stop asking ‘when are you guys gonna have a baby’. Coming Soon .. #august2021#sukishkababy.” Also Read - Rahul Vohra's Death: Kishwer Merchant Says His Message Should Have Reached Sonu Sood

Suyyash also shared a similar picture and captioned it: “Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun (I am going to be the father of your child) @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August.”

Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly called as Sukish by fans, started dating in 2010. The two got married in 2016.