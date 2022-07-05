Watch Koffee With Karan Episode 1: Karan Johar has released the trailer of the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 and the guests are the new ‘Rocky and Rani’ of Bollywood – Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The trailer promises immense fun and lots of candour on the ‘koffee’ couch. We see Karan welcoming his two dear friends who are ‘newly married’ but not to each other.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Trailer Finally Shows The Guests: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Samantha Prabhu And Others Spill The Beans

The trailer shows Ranveer pulling Alia’s leg by calling her the ‘genius of the year’ as she starts cooking a story about Karan’s wedding when the question is about narrating Alia’s wedding. We also see Alia breaking the myth about ‘Suhaagrat’ (wedding night) where most couples are tired of all the rituals and the grandeur of the wedding. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Trolls Himself ‘You Can Love Me, Hate Me, But…’ | Watch

Karan took to his Twitter to share the entertaining trailer of the first episode. The caption on the post read, “Alright everyone, brace yourself as @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08 and I dish out some steaming cups of entertainment in the very first episode of this sizzling hot new season! f#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7. Catch the first episode on 7th July only on @DisneyPlusHS (sic)” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Spill The Koffee With Akshay Kumar?

Alright everyone, brace yourself as @RanveerOfficial , @aliaa08 and I dish out some steaming cups of entertainment in the very first episode of this sizzling hot new season! f#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7. Catch the first episode on 7th July only on @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/pDgKLfvrxo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 5, 2022

At one point, Karan asks Alia if she shares better chemistry with Ranveer Singh or Varun Dhawan. While Alia takes her time to think, Ranveer gets up and warns her against choosing anyone else over him.

Koffee With Karan 7 is starting from July 7 and will be available to watch on Disney+Hotstar. The first episode looks entertaining and the audience definitely can’t wait to see more celebs cracking up on the couch. The other people who are lined up to appear on the show this season: Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani and Kiara Advani.