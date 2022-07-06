Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar is all set to premiere the seventh season of Koffee With Karan on July 7, 2022. During the promotions of one of the entertaining chat shows, the filmmaker confessed he has invited Bollywood superstars including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor but they have refused this time as there is a lot of attack and backlash. KJo said, “Actors may say the same thing somewhere else but they don’t get the kind of backlash when they say it on my show. People are waiting to attack them because they said something on ‘Koffee With Karan’ I am doomed by the reputation of my show.”Also Read - Karan Johar Cried After Alia Bhatt Told Him She Was Pregnant: 'It Feels Like Your Baby Is Having A Baby'

While speaking to NDTV, Karan Johar revealed that he doesn't have the power to call the three Khans in his show, instead he can call them easily for his party. "The 3 Khans are not coming on this season, I don't have the power to pull them. I can get them for a party but not on my show. I can't manage two also out of the three Khans. Ranbir told me 'I am not coming'. He said I will say something and I may be in some trouble so I don't want to come", said Johar.

Karan Johar also shared that this year, the hosting of Koffee With Karan 7 will be different and recalled the first season when was a child. "In season 1 I was this innocent child asking questions trying to be prim and proper in my delivery and very correct in the portrayal of myself, over the seasons there is a lot of unabashedness and ease, now I'm not bothered how I am looking or whether my expressions or too much or whether I am laughing loudly, I have become more myself now by season 7", concluded KJo.