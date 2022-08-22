Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode: Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor are the guests for the eighth episode of Koffee With Karan 7. In the trailer that hit the screens today, the Kabir Singh jodi is cracking up on the ‘koffee’ couch as they answer Karan Johar’s questions about love, marriage, relationship and sex. While Shahid remains goofy, Kiara appears poised and quite restrictive when asked about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Relationship And Marriage Plans Leave Fans in Awe, #SidKiara Trends Big

At one point in the trailer, Shahid even teases the audience about a possible ‘big announcement’ that can be made by the end of this year, hinting at Sid-Kiara’s marriage plans. The Shershaah actress also accepts that he and Sidharth are definitely ‘more than close friends.’ Check out the trailer of the new episode of Koffee With Karan 7 here: Also Read - Katrina Kaif To Announce Her Pregnancy On Koffee With Karan 7? Here’s What We Know

In a hilarious video that went viral after the last episode of KWK 7, Karan and Shahid were seen promising a dance performance at Sid-Kiara’s wedding. They agreed to perform a duet on the ‘Dola Re Dola‘ song. Speaking about her marriage plans, Kiara tells KJo, “I have seen beautiful marriages around me, and I see that happen in my life too. But I will not reveal when that is happening.”

Earlier, in an episode with Sidharth and Vicky Kaushal on the couch, Karan tried to have the former spill the beans on his marriage plans with Kiara. The actor said he’s manifesting his marriage on this couch and would be great if it’s Kiara.

The episode will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on Wednesday night (Thursday, 12 am). Koffee With Karan Season 7 will stream on Hulu for those in the US.