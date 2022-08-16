Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode: Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra will be gracing the couch in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. Disney+Hotstar released the new promo of the upcoming episode of KWK 7 on Tuesday morning. As can be seen in the promo, Karan teases Vicky about marrying Katrina Kaif, and Sidharth about dating Kiara Advani.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt's Cute Rugged Dress To Janhvi Kapoor's Thigh High Slit Outfit, A Look Into Bollywood Diva's Stunning Avatars In KWK 7

While Vicky blushes and calls Katrina the best, Sidharth continues to not confirm his relationship with Kiara. At one point, he says 'I am manifesting' while Karan interrupts 'marrying Kiara Advani?' and everyone bursts out laughing. The two of the most popular young actors in Bollywood discuss their love lives, marriages, films, success and their past relationships on the 'koffee' couch. Check the ultimate trailer of the seventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 starring Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra:

The episode will air on Disney+Hotstar on Wednesday night, August 18, at 12 am. Gear up to see Vicky spilling more secrets about him dating Katrina, getting married to her and all that happened thereafter, while Sidharth tries hard to conceal his dating rumours with Kiara. Earlier, stars like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor among others appeared on the show this year. The other stars who are rumoured to be seen in the show soon are Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

