Koffee With Karan 7: Now that the new season of Koffee With Karan is soon going to be aired, a lot of chatter is in the media about the potential line-up of the Bollywood celebs. While many Bollywood veterans including Akshay Kumar, Kajol, and Anil Kapoor among others are expected to grace the couch on KWK7, a few newcomers are also likely to be there. One of the names that are doing the rounds is that of Samantha Ruth Prabhu who amazed all with her performance in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man 2.Also Read - Fresh Pair Alert! Aditya Roy Kapur-Kriti Sanon In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next: Report, Excited Fans Celebrate On Twitter

As per a report published in News18, Samantha might just team up with Akshay Kumar to tape her debut episode on the Karan Johar show. Akshay joined his wife and KJo’s friend Twinkle Khanna the last time he appeared on the popular chat show. However, seems like Karan is in the mood to have some unlikely pairing on his show this time. Also Read - Manushi Chhillar Answers if Actors Should Speak on National And Social Issues: 'As Influencers...' | Exclusive

Samantha’s fans are excited to see her on the couch with Karan trying to extract some juicy piece of gossip from her about her personal life. Many fans believe that Samantha might just spill the beans about her brief marriage with actor Naga Chaitanya and end all the speculations around the reason behind their divorce. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Says, 'My Films Don't Just Show Problems, They Offer Solutions'

The report also mentions that the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will see Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor sharing fun anecdotes from the time when they travelled together. Other guests who are speculated to spill the coffee on KJo’s show this year include Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Deepika Padukone. Excited about the show?