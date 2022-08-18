Koffee With Karan 7 new episode: The fans of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are on cloud nine after Karan Johar did his best to confirm that the two actors are dating each other. In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, which has been declared the best so far by the fans, KJo was seen pushing Sid to just simply accept that he’s dating Kiara. And seems like he successfully did.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra Talk Love, Marriage And Manifestations

KJo played a clip of Kiara from another episode of KWK (it’s yet to be aired) in which he was seen prodding her about her relationship with Sidharth. At one point, he even asked her about her marriage plans and declared that he would be performing to the Dola-Dola song with Shahid Kapoor at her wedding with Sid. This cracked up both Vicky Kaushal and Sid who were watching the clip very patiently. As the AV ended, Sid told Karan: “kyu itna pareshan kiya aapne usko…(why did you give her so much trouble?).” Also Read - Kiara Advani Spotted in Dubai With Rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra Ahead of Her Birthday - See Viral Pics

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra speaks on marrying Kiara Advani

Sid even sort of confirmed that he’s manifesting he gets married and when Karan said ‘with Kiara’, he said ‘it will be great if it’s her but I am just manifesting.’ The Shershaah actor was candid throughout the episode and while he did not confirm his relationship with Kiara with an official statement, he didn’t try much to hide their equation. Many fans believe that he kept blushing and their body language changed while talking about Kiara. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Cousin Remembers Last Phone Call With Him: 'Wish we Had Spoken That Day'

Here’s how the fans are trending #SidKiara on Twitter to talk about their cute moments from Koffee With Karan Season 7:

Watched the episode and the best of all seasons imo and I’ve watched more than half of them ✋

My #SidKiara heart is blessed and how #KoffeeWithKaranS7 #SidharthMalhotra

Also they made it official — Nidhi ~ Sidharth (@starsandfirefly) August 18, 2022

Ohh. So this is the reason why #SidKiara #SidharthMalhotra are trending early in the morning https://t.co/alGoVtbUAk — NirVana (@Khayaalii) August 18, 2022

You know that moment he said, Kyu itna pareshan kiya apne unko

My heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️#SidKiara — Kefimysa (she/her) (@kefimysa) August 18, 2022

Meanwhile, even Vicky spilt the beans about his relationship with Katrina on the show. The two got married in December last year at a destination wedding in Ranthambore where only a few people from the industry were invited.

Which was your best moment from the Sid-Vicky episode of Koffee With Karan 7?