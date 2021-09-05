Mumbai: The famous chat show, Koffee With Karan is coming back. Yes, you read it right. Karan Johar’s talk show is coming back with a special episode that will feature the cast of The Empire.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Rubina Dilaik To Grace Karan Johar's Show With Nikki Tamboli, Reveals Shamita Shetty Is Her Favourite | Watch

Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea will be seen as the guests on this special episode. This will also be Drashti's debut on the show. The makers of the show dropped a promo in which The Empire actors can be seen discussing their experience of the show, laughing, answering Karan Johar's usual rapid-fire round questions.

While the promo is filled with fun and laughter, what will surely catch your attention is Drashti Dhami teasing Karan Johar about Kangana Ranaut being his 'favourite'. When Karan asked Drashti about the female actor who is her role model, Drashti joked, "I think your favourite Kan…" but then she paused and changed to, "Priyanka Chopra." If you are still unable to guess, she was about to say Kangana Ranaut. "I'm just going to keep a straight face," Karan replied after Drashti's answer.

In the promo, Dino was asked about his look from the show to which he said, “I followed an animal. I went with panther.”

Drashti Dhami shared the promo on her Instagram profile and wrote, “There definitely might be some coffee to spill while we created this grand show! What is it? To know more please watch the special episode of Koffee Shots with Karan only on @disneyplushotstarvip.”

Talking about The Empire, it is a historical show which is based on the life of Mughal ruler Babar. While Dino played the role of Shaibani Khan, Drashti was his wife and Babar’s sister. The show also stars Aditya Seal, Shabana Azmi and Shabana Azmi among other actors.

This Koffee With Karan special episode will be released tomorrow i.e on September 6.