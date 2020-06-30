Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has brought massive trolling and online bullying for filmmaker Karan Johar and his controversial show, Koffee With Karan. As per the latest reports in IWMBuzz, the show will go off-air after drawing flak on social media. Netizens called out Karan Johar for promoting nepotism and mocking Sushant and other outsiders in the industry. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha Files Case Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor And Others

According to reports, Star World Channel, where the show has been telecasted, is planning to wrap up the show in India. At first, the channel had plans of shifting the chat show to some other channel but after the controversy surrounding Karan’s show, the makers have decided to wrap it up completely. Also Read - Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput Protest Against Salman Khan and Karan Johar, Burn Effigy in Patna - Watch

A source close to the channel was quoted as saying, “Plans to shut down Star World were afoot for some time now. And Star had decided to move Karan Johar’s chat show to another channel owned by the group. But now with all the unsavoury controversy surrounding the chat show after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Star has decided to close it down.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt Heavily Criticized For Mocking The Actor

Earlier, there were reports that KJo has even resigned from the board of the MAMI film festival. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, KJo has been mercilessly trolled along with Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha among others.

Once, talking about the show, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I told him (Karan) I don’t want to come. Me and Anushka are actually going to protest and get the entire film industry together to stop this because it’s not fair. He’s making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the air. It’s not right.”

Meanwhile, police are investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.