Koffee With Karan Season 7 latest update: Filmmaker Karan Johar made an ‘important annoucement’ on Wednesday morning. The popular filmmaker and the OG Dharma king of Bollywood revealed that he will not be returning with his chat show. KJo, as he is fondly called, took to Instagram and wrote that the show has been a part of his life for so long but it’s an emotional decision for him too.Also Read - Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar All Set to Shoot New Season With Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina!

The filmmaker wrote a long note thanking all for showering love on his show. His full statement read: “Hello

Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning… (sic).” Also Read - Karan Johar Is All Set To Return With Koffee With Karan Season 7, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani , Anil Kapoor Expected To Be Seen - Watch

The announcement met with a lot of disappointing reactions in the comment section of the post. While Bhumi Pednekar simply put a heartbreak emoji, designer Monisha Jaising echoed the sentiments of all the fans and wrote, “Was so looking forward to this !! 💔 (sic).”

Karan has hosted the popular celebrity chat show for six seasons now. The first season was aired in the year 2004 and since then, it has evolved into this show where one can get the best of Bollywood gossip and spice. Karan has been hosting the biggies of Bollywood on Koffee With Karan, from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut. It is indeed upsetting news for the fans. Your thoughts?