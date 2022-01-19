Krushna Abhishek new car pics: Actor Krushna Abhishek is now a proud owner of a brand new luxury car. The actor’s sister, Arti Singh took to social media to share a glimpse of the new car and congratulated her brother in the caption of the post. Arti wrote how she’s extremely proud of her brother how fulfilled her dream of buying this swanky car.Also Read - Krushna Abhishek Wants to End Feud With Govinda, Says 'Chote Miyan Mere Liye Bade Miyan hi Hai'

As one can see in the picture, Krushna seems to have bought a Mercedes Benz, a glamorous luxurious car that most celebs love to ride. Both Krushna and Arti pose in front of the car for their viral pictures on the internet. The caption on Arti’s post reads, “So so proud of you . Well I hv never been into cars but this was my dream car. I can’t afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true .. and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister❤️ @krushna30 (sic).” Also Read - Kashmera Shah Jokes About Krushna’s Fight With Govinda-Sunita in Front of Salman Khan: Mujhe Mana Karke Khud Jhagda Kia

Check out the pictures of Krushna Abhishek's new car here:

Krushna is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. He is also gearing up for his own popular show on History TV. While he’s a popular comedian in the country, his family feud with his uncle and actor Govinda also keep him in the news. Recently, while speaking to Raveena Tandon on his comedy show, Krushna said he would always consider Govinda ‘Bade Miyan’ and not ‘Chote Miyan’. He told Raveena how he always loved watching her film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to which she replied that it was actually ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ Krushna played on that and said, “Chhote miyan mere liye bade miyan hi hai (he is always the elder one to me).”