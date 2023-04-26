Home

Entertainment

Krushna Abhishek Jokes About His Comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Usne Mera Brainwash Kar Diya Tha’ – Watch New Promo

Krushna Abhishek Jokes About His Comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Usne Mera Brainwash Kar Diya Tha’ – Watch New Promo

Krushna Abhishek is back on The Kapil Sharma Show and in the first promo that is now going viral, he is seen making fun of his exit. Here's how the audience is reacting.

Krushna Abhishek returns on The Kapil Sharma Show (Photo: Sony TV promo)

Krushna Abhishek back on The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek is back with a bang on The Kapil Sharma Show. The channel released his comeback promo on social media on Wednesday evening and the comedian could be seen reprising his iconic character – Sapna in the video. Krushna, dressed in a red and blue frock, meets his dear ‘Kappu’ on the sets and asks him if he missed him on the show. Kapil tells him that he tried to convince him to come back multiple times but he never tried to understand. Krushna, as Sapna, tells him he was brainwashed by someone. When Kapil asks him ‘by whom’, he responds: ‘by money’.

Krushna further mocks his absence and says he was out of the show for eight months but no one even called him once. He also mocks Archana Puran Singh and says, “Sidhu Ji bhi aagae…“. Watch the promo of the new episode introducing Krushna Abhishek’s return here:

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Krushna and Kapil were at loggerheads after the former decided to quit The Kapil Sharma Show owing to financial issues. The comedian, however, always maintained that he will be back on the show and he has no grudges against Kapil. In September last year, he confirmed his exit but mentioned that it was his show and he needed to work out a few things. Krushna said, “For a time being me and the Kapil Sharma team have taken a small break. I have no personal grudges against Kapil Sharma as he is a lovely human being. As of now, I have to see how things work out.”

The fans are excited to see Krushna back on The Kapil Sharma Show. As the channel announced his comeback, several social media users flocked to the comment section of the post to welcome him back. One fan wrote, “Kapil Sharma show ki aan baan shaan 😍 ab mja aayega dekhne me 😍 welcome sapna (sic).” Another said, “Abhi ayega na Maja bidu 😂 (sic).”

Are you excited to see Krushna back on the show?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.