Actor-comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for consuming drugs. The couple has not appeared on any platform or shot for any show after coming out of jail. However, they have got the support of their friends in the industry. At least that’s what actor Krushna Abhishek promises. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Body-Shames Twitter User For Saying He'd be Arrested Soon Like Bharti Singh in Drugs Case

In his latest interview with Times of India, Krushna mentioned that he was the first person to meet Bharti and Haarsh when they came out of jail last week. The actor who has been a longtime friend and a colleague of both Bharti and her husband said that she is one of his close friends in the industry and has stood with him all these years. Also Read - Bharti Singh Comes Out of Jail After Being Arrested in Bollywood Drug Case - First Pictures

Krushna added that not just he, even Kapil Sharma, who works with both him and Bharti, are together in any situation and they will never leave one person alone to deal with any difficulty in life. “I will support Bharti. She should get back to work. Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (Let the bygone be bygone). We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support,” he said. Also Read - Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Bail Plea: Couple Granted Bail By Special NDPS Court

The actor went on to call Bharti his sister. He said that Bharti is his family and his second sister after Arti Singh. “Bharti has stood beside me through thick and thin. She was the first person to meet me when my father was unwell and also when he passed away. She was the first person to call me when I had my twin boys. I fell sick while hosting an award function with Maniesh Paul, but Bharti filled in for me without batting an eyelid. Kaun karta hai kisi ke liye aisa. That’s the bond we share. So, I had to meet her at any cost after she was released. I don’t know about the world and others, but I am standing by Bharti,” he said.

Bharti and Haarsh were arrested for consuming ganja that was found at both their residence and the office. The couple admitted to consuming anti-narcotics substances before the NCB.