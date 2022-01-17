Govinda vs Krushna Abhishek: The family between actors Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek seems to be never-ending. Their families never leave any opportunity to take a dig at each other but in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna said he’s hopeful of mending the differences with his uncle.Also Read - Govinda Gets Trolled For New Music Video 'Hello', Netizens Call it 'Bohot Hi Wahiyaat'

The Sunday episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featured Raveena Tandon as a special guest. During a conversation with the actor, Krushna said he considers Govinda as 'bade miyan' and acknowledges his contribution to his success in the industry. He told Raveena how he always loved watching her film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to which she replied that it was actually 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' Krushna played on that and said, "Chhote miyan mere liye bade miyan hi hai (he is always the elder one to me)."

He added that he has learned a lot from his uncle and he can never take that away from him. Krushna said it's unfortunate that Govinda doesn't consider him 'chhote miyan' but he's sure of bettering his relationship one day. "Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai. Yeh alag baat hai woh mereko chote miyan nahi maante hai. Theek hai, koi baat nahi, family hai, chalta rehta hai. Karenge baat, solve hoga, koi problem nahi (He has taught me a lot. It's a different issue that he doesn't care about me now. That's fine though. These things happen, we will resolve our issues)."

Govinda and Krushna have been at loggerheads for a few years now. While things in the family were long distorted, the public feud began after Govinda skipped Krushna’s show Comedy Nights Live and instead appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show at the time when Kapil vs Krushna was also in the buzz. Later, Kashmera Shah and Govinda’s wife, Sunita, had a tiff on social media after which both of them spoke in the media and released sarcastic statements taking a dig at each other. Recently, when Govinda and Sunita appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna decided to skip his act and mentioned how he didn’t want to initiate a new argument with his appearance on the show in front of his uncle.