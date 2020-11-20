Actor Krushna Abhishek has once again spoken about his equation with uncle Govinda that went sour after an incident involving Kashmerah Shah and Sunita Ahuja. In his latest interview with Spotboye, Krushna said that he loves his mama and knows that the feelings are mutual but the times have changed so much that he is not able to face him today. The popular comedian mentioned that even during the episode in The Kapil Sharma Show, he wanted to perform in front of his uncle but he felt too emotional to see him and was always apprehensive about what if things go wrong! Also Read - Krushna Abhishek on His Strained Ties With 'Mama' Govinda: Enmity Has Affected Me Badly

Krushna added that his uncle has all the rights to feel hurt and be upset with him because he loves him way too much and that's the reason he would always respect his uncle's wish. The actor was quoted as saying, "I love Govinda Maama a lot. And I know he loves me as much. Which is why he has the right to be upset with me. And I love him too much to face him now when things are the way they are between us. I wouldn't able to stop my tears. So it's best not to do the episode. I've been very close to him. I've stayed at his home with him and his family. Jitna hi pyar hai, utni hi duree ho gayee hai" (Though there's love, there's distance as well).

Krushna also elaborated on his style of comedy and how his uncle's presence would have hampered the show's appeal if he had decided to perform in front of him. The actor said that the comedy generates from warm relationships and if there's even a slight awkwardness in them, it affects the performances. He explained, "I refused to do the episode featuring my Maama Govinda, as there are some differences between us, and I didn't want any of our issues to affect the show. For comedy to be effective you need to work in a warm friendly atmosphere. Laughter can only be generated in the midst of good relations."

