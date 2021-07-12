Mumbai: Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are all set to come back as Dev and Sonakshi with the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. While the much-awaited show will premiere at 8:30 pm on Monday night, fans are super excited about the same.Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0 First Look Out: Shaheer Sheikh Reminds of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande Becomes Archana

Ahead of the season’s premiere, several fans took to social media expressing excitement. Fans mentioned that they feel happy, excited and overwhelmed as their favourite on-screen jodi is coming back. While one of the fans wrote, “They are coming back to rule our hearts,” another social media user wrote, “Sona and Dev characters will always be supreme over any other characters playing by Erica and Shaheer.” Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions: Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh To Play Role of Manav Opposite Ankita Lokhande, Casting Director Confirms

I’ll watch #KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi3 for them only 😭😭😭

Their intense chemistry💘💘💘

Sona and Dev characters will always be supreme over any other characters playing by Erica and Shaheer pic.twitter.com/5iA47iuZwG — Israt 🇧🇩 (@Israt_suchona) July 11, 2021

Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandez Feels 'Bit Pressured' After 2 Successful Seasons

Hug krthe waqt, done phone chalate chalate door ho gye.

This clearly fits into my mom’s favourite phrase. “Sab kuch ye phone ke wajah se hi ho rha hein”

JK..I absolutely adore them..cant wait more! 🙈♥️#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsDev #Devakshi #KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi3 #KRPKAB pic.twitter.com/D4mCx14TzA — αpєkѕhα | krpkαв dαч 🧡 (@ApekBirdie) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Shaheer and Erica tease fans with mesmerising glimpse ahead of the show’s premiere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

The new season presents the changing dynamics in Dev and Sonakshi’s relationship as they complete 10 years of marriage and parenthood.