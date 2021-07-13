Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: TV actors Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are back with season three of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 as Sonakshi and Dev. Fans can’t stop raving about the first episode that was telecasted on July 12, Monday. However, there are reports that suggest that Erica is getting arrogant on the sets. Filmibeat reports Erica Fernandes acts very pricey and is demanding too as she needs perfection in everything. Erica Fernandes also gave the media a tough time during the interviews of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.Also Read - Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2 Trends as Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Are Not Happy; Ankita Lokhande- Shaheer Sheikh Trolled

Dev and Sonakshi (Shaheer -Erica)’s adorable love story was the main reason why audiences loved the show. Shaheer as Dev and Erica as Sonakshi gave a lot of cute-couple goals, that the fans loved to watch them for. Apart from that, the lovely jodi had crackling chemistry off-screen. There were rumours that Erica and Shaheer were dating each other. However, Erica denied all sorts of these relationship rumours, and said, “Shaheer and I were good friends. We shared great chemistry because of our off-screen rapport.” Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Is All Set To Premiere And #Devakshi Fans Cannot Wait Anymore: 'Finally, The Day Is Here'

Sources close to the actor revealed that Erica is now not comfortable in working with Shaheer as they had a past. She signed the contract because she didn’t want to lose this big project. The entertainment portal got in touch with the actor, but that couldn’t happen. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0 First Look Out: Shaheer Sheikh Reminds of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande Becomes Archana

Meanwhile, fans of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi loved season 3’s first episode. One user wrote, “1st episode of kuch rang is mind-blowing…loved it totally…loved the bond of Dev and Ishwari but for me chotu Dev means Shubh saying shehnaaz di’s dialogue was an epic moment for me…Hayeeeeee waiting for the next.”

The show also comprises of Supriya Pilgaonkar, who plays Dev’s mother. In fact, it was Shaheer who insisted Supriya, who he affectionately calls as Maa, to take up the part.

Watch this space for more updates.