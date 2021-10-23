Mumbai: Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes enjoy a massive fan following as Dev and Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. While the third season of the show returned on our television screens in July this year, it is likely to go off air soon. Yes, you read it right. As per a report in ETimes, the makers of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani are planning to end this season of the show. The report cites a source who claims that the show will wrap up soon.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande: I Haven't Done Anything Wrong With Sushant Singh Rajput | Exclusive Interview

The third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi premiered on July 12 this year. The new season presented the changing dynamics in Dev and Sonakshi’s relationship as they complete 10 years of marriage and parenthood. However, seems like, the third season failed to impress the audience. Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandez’s show could not even rule the TRP charts and now the reports of it going off-air are making headlines. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same so far. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor Name Their Baby Girl Ananya | See Adorable Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Review: Love Conquers All And so Does Archana And Manav's Chemistry!

The show also stars Supriya Pilgaonkar who is now likely to be seen in the second season of Sasural Genda Phool. Earlier, Shaheer Sheikh opened about his bond with his reel life mom Supriya Pilgaonkar in an interview with Spotboye and revealed that his bond with her is real from the first day of work. ”Our relationship is so pure and I could feel that bond from the very first day when we shot our scene together. It is not like that our bond was created over a period of time. When I used to do scenes with her I used to actually feel every dialogue,” he had said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Besides Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Shaheer Sheikh is also winning hearts as Manav in the reboot version of Pavitra Rishta which also stars Ankita Lokhande.