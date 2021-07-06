Mumbai: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is one of the most-awaited TV shows and has already created a buzz on social media. The previous seasons were loved by the fans and hence Erica Fernandez feels a ‘bit of pressure. Speaking about her co-star Shaheer Sheikh’s changed marital status, she said, “Yes, there is a bit of pressure. It is a new thing for me. Shaheer Sheikh recently got married but I am not married. So I don’t know how the situation (in the show) will be. It’s new for me. I have to actually give it my all. Main abhi bhi puri tarah character mein nahin ghusi hoon. I am still learning. There are a lot of things I have to take care of.” Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh Reveals How Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Changed Him: 'As Dev’s Character Evolved, So Did I'

Talking about the show’s storyline, she said, “They have been together in so many years now. Pyaar karna bahot aasan hota hai, par use nibhana bahut mushkil hota hai. Somewhere we start taking people for granted. We feel they will always be there for us. That comfort zone is where we are right now in the show. How we need to start that path again is what we are looking at now.” Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh's Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump in First Picture Confirming The Pregnancy Rumours

She also opened up about her character Sonakshi and how it’s more relatable to her. She said, “One thing that is really very close to me is that I, as Erica, can relate to Sonakshi. So I expect a lot more people to relate to Sonakshi because women in today’s generation are independent. They are working women and working mothers. We all can relate to a character like her who wants to bring up a child in a certain manner. She balances between work and family. That is something that I really like about this character because somewhere if I am not thinking as Erica, if I am doing Sonakshi as a character on sets, it makes me think in a different way as well. So I learnt a lot of things from her. So there are different point of views. It’s very relatable and real to me.” Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes Starrer To Premiere On July 12 | Watch New Promo

Erica and Shaheer are coming back on our TV screens as Dev and Sonakshi as the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi are set to premiere on July 12.