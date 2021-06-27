Mumbai: Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are coming back as Dev and Sonakshi as the third season of their much-loved show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise bhi is set to premiere soon. Also Read - How Did Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Cast Reunite for Season 3? | Watch Video

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh's show will premiere on July 12 and will air from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM. The makers of the show announced the release date with the new promo of the show.

The new promo (just like the first two promos) presents the changing dynamics of Dev and Sonakshi's relationship. It is very similar to the second promo. In the promo, Sonakshi can be seen asking Dev how does she look as they get ready to step out somewhere. While Dev replies saying that she is looking fine, Sonakshi feels that he did not even look at her and this upsets her. Dev then tells Sonakshi to understand that they are getting late to which she replies, "Samajh rahi hu, derr toh ho rahi hai."

Sony TV shared the promo and wrote, “Waqt badla hai, par Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishto ki gehrayi mein aaj bhi pyaar hai yaa badlte waqt ke saath daraar aayi hai? Jaanane ke liye dekhiye #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi 12th July se raat 8:30 baje Sony par (sic).”

Recently, the cast of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi shot for the show in Siliguri. Pictures of the same went viral on social media. Erica talked about the same and said that it was fun to shoot outdoors. “Usually shooting on sets means eventually packing up and heading home, but the fun part about our recent outdoor schedule was that everybody got a better chance to bond with each other and create amazing memories. We would all have lunch and dinner together, sit in the balcony between shots to enjoy the beautiful view that we were lucky to have,” she said.