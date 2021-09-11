Mumbai: Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl on Saturday i.e September 10. A report in Bollywood life claims that the couple has welcomed a little princess at their home. However, there is no official announcement from the actor’s side so far.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande To Marry Boyfriend Vicky Jain Soon? Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Shaheer Sheikh Almost Reveals It All

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got married in November last year after reportedly dating for over two years. Ruchikaa Kapoor is the creative producer and executive vice president at production house Balaji Telefilms. Even though the couple did not announce the news of Ruchikaa's pregnancy officially, the news went viral on social media after the television's much-loved actor Shaheer Sheikh shared a family photo where his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor flaunted her baby bump.

A few days ago, Shaheer Sheikh also organised a lovely baby shower for his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. The pictures from the baby shower in which Ruchikaa was seen sitting on a chair with Shaheer by her side went going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer Sheikh is all set for his upcoming show – Pavitra Rishta 2 along with Ankita Lokhande. In the show, he will be playing the role of Manav, the character that was earlier played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Hiten Tejwani. Pavitra Rishta 2 will premiere on September 15. Apart from this, Sheheer is also seen in the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi which also stars Erica Fernandes and Erica Fernandes.