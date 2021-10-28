Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Erica Fernandes who portrays the role of Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi expressed her thoughts of quitting the show in a long post on Instagram. Erica gave strong reasons of disappointment from the show – mentioning, that in this season, her character was shown so weak and confused. The actor also revealed that it was hard for her to choose between self-respect and the show.Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes And Shaheer Sheikh's Show To Go Off Air?

Erica wrote, “To start with I would like to thank everyone who loved Kuch rang right from its conception. The immense love we were showered with was heart touching. Due to various reasons when the show had to go off air the first time, the power n love from the very same Kuch rang family pulled us back once again on screen nearly after a month of it going off-air. Because of the very same Kuch rang family we were more than thrilled to come back once again with so much enthusiasm. As for Sonakshi a character so dear to you and me, a character that was an inspiration to many, a character who was so strong, smart, balanced … the Sonakshi we once witnessed in seasons 1 & 2, the one we expected to see this season too but unfortunately we had to see the complete opposite of what she was.” Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland Batter Simi Singh Survives 3 Run-Outs on Last Ball as Namibia Fielders Fail to Collect Ball | WATCH VIDEO

The actress also urged her followers to remember her character from the first two seasons and not how weak and confused it was in the followed-up season. She wrote, “I hope you’ll always remember Sonakshi from the first 2 seasons and not how weak and confused she was made to look this season where in, in the first 2 seasons putting aside everything else . she at least had a job and an office to go to and not where she had to sit at home doing just nothing.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Promo: Aarohi, Abhimanyu, Akshara Are Tangled In Love Triangle | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)



“Sometimes when you have to choose between your self-respect and a show so dear . you have to make hard decisions. ( not mentioning the various other reasons ) And you can’t always take others responsibilities on your shoulders, you have to look after yourself and make choices based on that.”

“For all who were disheartened and disappointed about this season (from all your comments that I read and the trends on Twitter that I witnessed) .. just ask yourself why we all came back to watch this show in the first place, maybe go back watch a couple of episodes from the 1st season and remember us well, for all the efforts we put into making you come back for more, maybe that would bring a smile on your face,” she added.

“Well, we had made a masterpiece years ago but if you remove the master from the masterpiece then you are only left with pieces and Durjoy you were tremendously missed this season. You brought subtlety and wrote with all your very visible heart. The romance was simple but real and touching. The show had very realistic drama and never a negative force which made our show so unique. You had visualised and shaped the show so beautifully while adding your touch to it .. it almost felt like a novel coming to life.”

She also thanked her director and said, “I would like to also thank my director Mr Smith .. Noel smith for being our batman and handling the situation well and tackling all those obstacles that came our way. It wasn’t easy but you did it with ease. I will take back fond memories of the times we all spent together while filming in Siliguri and Mumbai. I will miss the masti with my 3 monkeys, Maa, Shaheer and the rest of the team.”

“Ever thought? When a show is successful it is very easy and convenient to say that the success of the show is not because of a particular individual but because of teamwork and the entire team’s effort .. but it is so easy to blame a particular individual when a show has to shut! How hypocritically convenient right? To conclude, I would like to thank all those who have supported me through this journey and my decisions be it my team or my Ejfians and KRPKABians Much love, Erica Jennifer Fernandes,” concluded Erica.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

Indeed, this announcement has left Erica’s fans disheartened. Several users shared how the story was so transparent and honest.