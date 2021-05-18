Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi News: Actor Erica Fernandes is gearing up for the third season of her much-loved TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi that features Shaheer Sheikh opposite her, and Supriya Pilgaonkar in an important role. The trailer of the show was recently released by Sony TV adding to the excitement of the fans who can’t wait to see on-screen couple Dev and Sonakshi reuniting soon. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh And Erica Fernandes Are Back As Devakshi But There's A Twist

In her latest interview with an entertainment portal, Erica talked about the love she has received for her debut show and how it’s a story that resonates with everyone. The actor, who was last seen as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s reboot of Kasautii Zindagi Kay, spoke on what attracts viewers to Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and how she’s lucky to be a part of such a popular show. Also Read - Parth Samthaan Breaks Silence on Kasautii Zindagii Kay Going Off-Air Because of His Exit, Says 'Apologised to Ekta'

She said that her show is more of an ’emotion and a sentiment’ for her fans. “What makes it different is the fact that it was and will be made with common experiences of life which most of us have and are facing, which makes it very relatable. People can see themselves in the characters we portray on screen, and the reason why there is so much oneness among the characters is that we ourselves feel like we are enacting an episode from our lives,” she explained. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh’s Major Transformation: When Actor Used to Weigh 95 Kgs, Pic Goes Viral

Erica went on to describe the show as ‘subtle’ and ‘unique’. She said she didn’t even take a second to think when season three was offered to her because it’s so dear to her. “For all that this show gave me and for the overwhelming love and appreciation I have been receiving from the fans of this show to date, the least I could do was come back as Sonakshi in season 3,” she said.

The trailer of the show hints at the differences between Dev and Sonakshi. The video featured the two characters discussing their relationship over tea when Sonakshi tells Dev that there was a time when he could understand her silence in a second but today, the times have changed.

Are you a fan of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke…? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the show!