Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Spoiler Alert: Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are back as Dev and Sonakshi and the audience is loving it. While the third season of the show presents the changing dynamics of Dev and Sonakshi’s relationship, the upcoming episode comes with a massive twist.Also Read - Erica Fernandes on Refusing Bold Shows: Boldness is Forcefully Added to Sell

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Sonakshi and Dev learn that Suhana is not their daughter. It has been revealed that Suhana was exchanged in the hospital with a boy who is their son. Soon after, Dev gets a call from the hospital informing him that Rohit is dead. While Dev informs the same to Sonakshi, they rush to the hospital and meet their son – Ayushmaan. While the duo breaks down, they inform the same to Ishwari as well. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes Breaks Silence on What Makes The Show so Special For Audience

Meanwhile, an emotional Dev informs Ayushmaan about him being his father, but Ayushmaan ends up questioning the same. “But kaise maan le ke yeh sab sach hai,” an innocent Ayushmaan asks. On the other hand, Suhana is seen making a family tree at home, leaving Sonakshi and Ishwari emotional. She then decided to hide this big truth from Suhana and informs the same about Ishwari. Also Read - Balika Vadhu Fame Roop Durgapal Returns to The Small Screen After a Year With Pyar Tune Kya Kiya

What will happen next? Will Dev and Sonakshi bring Ayushmaan home? Will Suhana get to know the truth?

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 features Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles. Follow this space for more such updates.