Mumbai: Singer Rahul Vaidya’s fans are still scratching their heads over how he didn’t win Bigg Boss 14, which led Rubina Dilaik to lift the trophy this year. And seems like that list of friends now also includes Punjabi singer Mika Singh who went on record to suggest that there seemed some ‘gadbad‘ this season. Also Read - Salman Khan Gifts Being Human E-Bike Worth Rs 53,999 to Rahul Vaidya- Check Pics

Both Mika and Rahul were a part of a LIVE chat session to promote their team Punjab Lions from Zee TV’s show Indian Music Prop League when the former mentioned how he cast a lot of votes to make Rahul win the show. Mika said that he hasn’t been able to fathom just how Rahul lost despite such popularity and love from the audience. In a video that is now going viral from their Live chat, Mika is seen saying, “Maine toh bhar bhar k votes kiye they magar bhagwaan jaane kaun kaise jeet taa hai, iss baar pata nahi laga kuch toh gadbad tha” (Even I sent so many votes for you. I don’t know how someone wins this show. In fact, this year seemed especially weird, something was definitely not right!) Also Read - Rahul Vaidya vs Nikki Tamboli: Singer Asks Fans to 'Come Out of Bigg Boss Mode'

The video also shows Mika showering tons of praises on Rahul for how he conducted himself in Bigg Boss 14. The famous singer tells him that he loved the way Rahul used to shout and stand against injustice despite being a calm person in real life. Watch the full video here: Also Read - Rahul Vaidya to Participate in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? All You Need to Know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

What are your thoughts on Mika’s statements?