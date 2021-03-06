Ekta Kapoor’s show Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, which is a spin-off of the Naagin series, will reportedly go off-air on March 21. The show failed to garner TRP which is the main reason why makers have reportedly decided to pull-off the plug of the show. A source close to the development told Times of India, “The entire crew is aware of the development for a week now, but they were all waiting for an official confirmation. In current times, anything is possible. When a show does not connect with viewers, makers believe that it is better to pull the plug than give it time. It is very sad for the entire team, they are naturally upset.” Also Read - Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, February 28, 2021, Written Episode: Rehaan Kills Priya With Vampire Teeth; Will She Get Back in Her Avatar?



“That’s perhaps why they decided to explore another theme and hence went into the story of vampires. But this clearly didn’t click. We have to continue trying newer concepts. It is important that we experiment with new things”, the source added.

The show stars Harsh Rajput as Rehan and Krishna Mukherjee as Priya. Harsh is the son of Bani and Veer’s son, who is a hybrid of Naagin and Cheel while Krishna is an angel. The show aired its first episode on February 7, 2021, and will telecast its last show on March 21, 2021. Due to less number of TRPs, the supernatural show is wrapping up within two months of its inception. The show also features Vaishali Thakkar, Resham Tipnis, Manini Mishra, and Naveen Saini in important roles.