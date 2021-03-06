Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, 28th February 2021, Written Episode: Tonight’s Naagin 6 episode begins with Priya’s mother talking about Priya’s death and requesting her to get back in life. The power warns that she will not come back as the angel anymore and will not even be the same. Her mother asks if she will be powerful enough to take revenge from Rehan and he agrees. She then asks him to give her Adi Naagin poison that will cut down the vampire’s venom and will be back as more powerful. On the other hand, Rehan tries to convince Mohit to marry his sister as Priya is not coming back anymore. When Mohit denies it, he takes his real avatar and catches him with his neck, and threatens him to marry her or die. Mohit agrees to marry Soumya. Also Read - Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein: Harsh Rajput, Krishna Mukherjee's Show To Go Off-Air on March 21?

Bani (Surbhi Chandna), Brinda (Nia Sharma), along with other Naagins come together to give life to Priya.