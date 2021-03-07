Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, March 07, 2021, Written Episode: Tonight’s episode begins with Aru and Mini goes to a haunted place and an anonymous leader comes there and he asks them to find Priya and then disappears from there. Priya asks Rageshwari to help her out with the plan and her mother says that it’s a dangerous plan and says that she can’t afford to lose Priya again. Priya responds by saying that Rehan has already killed her and now it’s her turn to take revenge. She says that Rageshwari is her strength so as to not become weak as she has no other choice. On the wedding day, Rehan feels angry recalling how Priya told him that there is nothing going on between her and Mohit and later how she confesses that she loves Mohit. Also Read - Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, March 06, 2021, Written Episode: Priya-Rehan To Get Married?

In the next scene, Aru asks Rehan about Mini and he points upstairs and they head there. Pam asks Rageshwari that why she is upset about her daughter's wedding. She says that she is upset thinking about the bidaai. Rehan goes to Soumya's room and asks why she is not glowing on her wedding day. She says that she is happy but she does not trust Priya. She then says that Mohit loves her so much and she can't imagine her life without Mohit. He says that her happiness is her priority and promises her that no one can snatch her love away until he is there with her. Mini tells Aru that they could not find Priya and the leader was sure that she is in the city.

Priya goes to the Shiv temple and takes the avatar of a bride exactly the same as Saumya. Rageshwari goes and talks to her daughter Swati. Ruhi then teases Swati. Arnav tells Mohit to not feel nervous on his wedding day. Priya then calls Mohit and says that he has to prove his love today and asks him to come out of the house through the back window. Mohit wonders how to get out of the house. He opens the window and gets shocked at seeing Rehan. He threatens him and says that he is not killing Mohit because Saumya loves him.

Shashank and Mohit come to the mandap. Soumya then sends everyone outside the room and gets shocked to see Priya dressed like a bride just like her. Amid their conversation, Pam enters the room and takes Priya to the mandap. Rageshwari sees Priya’s face during the wedding ceremony as her veil goes up but she pulls down instantly. This leads to Rehan understand that Priya is sitting in the mandap with Mohit.

Meanwhile, mandap catches fire because of Rehan and everyone gets startled looking at the huge fire at the mandap. He takes the chance and takes Mohit away and comes back to mandap as a groom. Pam says that this wedding should not happen anymore while Arnav says that it was just an accident. Shashank says that they can’t cancel the wedding due to a small accident. Rehan and Priya then exchange garlands. Mohit regains his consciousness and wonders what happened to him and unties Saumya, as well.

Arnav puts vermillion on Swati’s forehead and Rehan fills Priya’s forehead with vermillion. Priya and Rehan get married.