Tonight's episode begins with Rehan confessing to Saumya that he is affected by Priya's emotions. He says that he is unable to control his feelings. The viewers are taken to the flashback where Priya gets a call from her mother who asks her to meet outside the house. Seeing Rehan and Soumya in the house, Priya takes her naagin avatar to meet Rajeshwari. She tells her to be careful.

On the other hand, Soumya meets Pam and they discuss about Rehan. Pam narrates the story to Soumya about how she got to know that Rehan is an Adishaat when he was a kid. She then tricked her husband to get Rehan home. Her plan was to take all of Rehan's powers at the right time. Soumya says that they have to make sure that Rehana and Priya don't get close to each other as it will ruin their plan.

Priya then tries to harm Rehan but he doesn’t get hurt by fire or gangajal. Rehaan goes into the bathroom for a shower and later holds Priya’s hand and drags her inside under the shower. The newly married couple has a moment and gets intimate. Priya then calls Rehaan badtameez leaving them to have banter with each other. Rehan warns Priya to not cause any harm to his family. He then holds her hand again to throw water on her changed dry saree.

Saumya plans against Priya and drops a note in her room and asks her to come near the jungle outside their home using Aru’s name. Priya takes the naagin form and leaves the house before Soumya can spot her. Priya reaches the forest and gets shocked to see her mom injured. Her mom asks her to be careful and dies. Soumya and Pam talk about Rag’s aunty’s death. Soumya tells her mom that she shouldn’t have killed Rags. Pam asks her not to overreact. Priya is in tears as she mourns the death of Rageshwari.